BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 12, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Running Kibsons International: Pakistan-origin Halima Jumani has become a prominent member of Dubai’s business community
- Top City case: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, says ISPR
- Millat Tractors warns of shutdown amid GST dispute and plummeting sales
- National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on some of its products
- Recounting in NA constituencies: SC overturns LHC verdict
- Gold unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola in Pakistan
- Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away
- OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh
