Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Running Kibsons International: Pakistan-origin Halima Jumani has become a prominent member of Dubai’s business community

Read here for details.

  • Top City case: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Millat Tractors warns of shutdown amid GST dispute and plummeting sales

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on some of its products

Read here for details.

  • Recounting in NA constituencies: SC overturns LHC verdict

Read here for details.

  • Gold unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories