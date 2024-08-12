Running Kibsons International: Pakistan-origin Halima Jumani has become a prominent member of Dubai’s business community

Dubai: Halima Jumani, the CEO of Kibsons International, has over 25 years of experience with the company that has significantly evolved under her leadership. Now, she is a notable Pakistan-origin member of Dubai’s business community.

From a finance job to leading a leading grocery and fresh produce business, Halima discussed her journey during a show, In the Arena, aired on Aaj News on Friday.

Established over four decades ago, Kibsons has experienced significant growth, particularly in the e-commerce sector, which Halima has been instrumental in developing.

Halima’s connection to Kibsons began long before she officially joined the family-owned business. Born and raised in Dubai, she has always considered the city her home, despite her deep roots in Pakistan, where she spent part of her childhood. Recalling her early years, Halima fondly remembers playing cricket with her cousins and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, far removed from the complexities of business and economics.

Professionally, she started her journey in the finance sector, where she worked for prominent companies such as KPMG and General Electric (GE). However, the pull of the family business was strong. After her regular office hours, she would assist Kibsons with structuring their finances and operations, slowly immersing herself into the company’s fabric.

“It was a normal thing for me to go to the business after office hours and help them structure the finances, the operations, and be a part of the decision-making,” she reflects on her initial involvement during the interview.

This early involvement laid the foundation for her eventual transition to a full-time role within the company.

The decision to join Kibsons full-time was not an easy one. It was after the birth of her third child that she made this significant shift. She recalls how juggling three children and two offices became overwhelming, leading her husband, Jamal, to suggest that she join their family business Kibsons full-time. This decision, as Halima acknowledges, was pivotal in her career and has since shaped the trajectory of the company.

One of the key aspects of Halima’s leadership is her deep understanding and empathy towards her employees. This approach is evident in the development of Kibsons’ first app, which was designed not for consumers but for the company’s drivers to make their lives easier.

“A big part of the humility is that you don’t sit in your offices but you demonstrate in your actions so to be on the floor with the people and to make their lives easy and empower them,” she explains.

Under her leadership, Kibsons has not only expanded its product range but also transformed its business model. The launch of the e-commerce platform, which Halima describes as an “accidental entrepreneurship,” changed the way the company operated.

The platform was born out of a need to make healthy eating affordable for everyone. She recalls how a pack of blueberries in supermarkets cost 24 dirhams, while Kibsons offered the same at just nine dirhams, making healthy options accessible to a broader market.

Halima’s background in finance played a crucial role in navigating the company through challenging times. She recounts a particularly tough period seven years ago when Kibsons’ retail and distribution segment was consistently running at a loss. Faced with the possibility of bankruptcy, Halima and her team had to make tough decisions, including shutting down unprofitable business segments and pivoting towards e-commerce. Her decision to discontinue certain supermarket contracts, despite the risks involved, ultimately, saved the company from financial ruin.

The success of Kibsons’ e-commerce platform is also a testament to the talented team behind it, many of whom are of Pakistani origin. Halima takes pride in the fact that the app was designed by a Pakistani professional within her team, reflecting the diversity and talent within Kibsons.

“It reminds us that how much talent we have back at home.”

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to businesses worldwide, but for Kibsons, it was also a period of growth. The surge in demand for groceries and fresh produce during the lockdowns pushed the company forward.

Despite the increased costs, Halima and her team made a conscious decision not to raise prices, prioritising customer trust and stability over short-term profits. This decision, as she notes, is one that only a family-owned business could make, emphasising the importance of long-term relationships and transparency in business.

“We decided to hold prices down as much as possible, even though our costs went up,” she states. This approach not only retained customer loyalty but also strengthened Kibsons’ reputation as a reliable and customer-centric business.

Halima’s leadership style is also characterised by her focus on sustainability and ethical business practices. She has always been passionate about reducing the company’s environmental impact and has implemented various initiatives to promote sustainability.

From reducing plastic packaging to sourcing products from local farmers, Kibsons has made significant strides in becoming a eco-friendly company. Halima believes that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the planet and that sustainable practices are not just good for the environment but also for the bottom line.

Looking ahead, Halima is focused on maintaining the consistency that has been the hallmark of Kibsons’ success. She believes that growth should not come at the expense of quality or company culture. Her goal is to expand Kibsons’ product range from 20,000 to 50,000 items while maintaining the company’s core values and profitability.

“Consistency is often underrated. To do our 500,000th delivery as best as we did the first one,” she asserts.

