Gold unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2024 01:09pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday, even as international rates saw an increase. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs256,500.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs219,907, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices decreased by Rs1,000 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,439 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $9 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

