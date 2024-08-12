Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara, who met with an accident on the Broad Peak on Sunday morning, passed away after getting seriously injured during his way back.

Secretary Alpine Club Of Pakistan Karar Haidri said that the climber from Skardu, was hit by an Avanche at a height of 5700 meters during which he died and his dead body after recovery was delivered to the Japanese Base Camp, PTV News reported.

His body was recovered by the locals along with the support of Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Army had deployed four expert mountaineers to the base camp to assist in the rescue efforts.

Sadpara had left for Broad Peak with a Portuguese woman climber last week and the team was returning when a stone struck his head near Camp 1 during bad weather conditions.

Sadpara was known for his mountaineering achievements, including the successful summiting of Nanga Parbat twice.