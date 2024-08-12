Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Recounting in NA constituencies: SC overturns LHC verdict

  • Comes after Azhar Qayum Nahra of PML-N challenged LHC's decision to suspend his victory notification from NA-81
BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2024 01:21pm

The Supreme Court (SC) overturned on Monday Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict declaring a recount of votes in three National Assembly constituencies, Aaj News reported.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa, announced the verdict regarding the vote recounts in the three constituencies: NA-154 Lodhran, NA-81 Gujranwala, and NA-79 Gujranwala.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi dissented with the decision.

The case arose after Azhar Qayum Nahra of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the LHC’s decision to suspend his victory notification from NA-81.

Initially, PTI-backed independent candidate Chaudhry Bilal was declared a winner by a margin of 7,791 votes in the general elections 2024.

However, after a recount requested by Nahra, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared Nahra the returned candidate, with a margin of 3,100 votes. During the recount, at least 10,000 of Nahra’s votes were declared canceled.

Bilal then challenged the ECP’s decision in the Lahore High Court, which on April 4, set aside the notification of Azhar Qayum Nahra’s victory from NA-81.

The court also ruled that the election commission could not entertain complaints against election disputes once election tribunals begin their work.

Supreme Court

Comments

200 characters

Recounting in NA constituencies: SC overturns LHC verdict

Govt to alter gas supply priority order

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on some of its products

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Oil extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

Read more stories