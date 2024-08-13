ICD organises training for over 150 teachers

KARACHI: Teachers who obtain certification from Cambridge University could soon find employment opportunities in China.

This was highlighted during an international course held at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). The concluding session of the CELTA (Certificate in English Language Teaching to Speakers of Other Languages) course, organised by the Institute of Career Development (ICD), recently.

Eighteen teachers, including four from MAJU, received training from international experts under the supervision of Rubina Syed Usman Ghani, Business Development Manager at ICD Karachi. Trainers from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom educated Pakistani teachers on modern teaching methodologies, language instruction, and pedagogical techniques.

The event saw participation from over 150 teachers and heads of various educational institutions. The Cambridge Certification Course, which began on July 18, included multiple sessions focused on training Pakistani teachers in English language instruction to meet international standards.

In his address as the chief guest, the Director of the Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority (STEDA) emphasised the importance of aligning public school teachers across Sindh with global standards, with an aim to have them Cambridge-certified. He highlighted the crucial role of teacher training in enhancing student capabilities.

Mansoor-ul-Hassan Siddiqui, Vice President of CPEC Education Pakistan affiliated with Tank International Educational Group (TANG), stated that efforts are underway to secure language teaching positions in China for ICD-certified public school teachers.

The two-day training program at MAJU featured instruction by Sir Massey from the USA, Sir Chris from England, and Sir Gaye from Germany. Participants received CELTA certificates upon completion of the course, with the majority being female teachers. During the course, 50 trainee teachers were instructed and trained in English language skills.

Simultaneously, a Training of Trainers (ToT) program was also conducted in another auditorium at MAJU, where 30 teachers received training. All participants were awarded certificates, and shields were presented to the guests.

