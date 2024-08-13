Conducive environment urged to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that there is a need for creating a conducive environment for investment and investors always seek to earn profits, and it is crucial for the government to align its interests when offering investment opportunities.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework held on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of Pakistan Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, secretary Railways, secretary Economic Affairs, CEO of the Public-Private Partnership Authority Malik Ahmed Khan, along with senior officials from federal and provincial ministries.

During the meeting, a progress report on the ongoing PPP projects and the implementation of decisions made in the previous meetings was presented by the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

He stressed that clear objectives and defined interests are essential when creating opportunities in any sector.

The minister highlighted the necessity for the government to conduct thorough homework before inviting investors.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan emphasised the need for effective measures for third-party consultation.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik stated that the private sector contributes to the stability and growth of the national economy, highlighting the need to take steps to increase private sector participation.

