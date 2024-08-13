ATC grants five-day physical remand to Ali Wazir

Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Monday, granted police a five-day physical remand of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and former MNA, Ali Wazir in a terrorism case.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, handed Ali Wazir to police on a five-day physical remand.

At the start of the hearing, police requested the court to hand over Wazir to them on 15 days’ physical remand for conducting investigation from him.

Police have registered a terrorism case at the Secretariat Police Station against the former MNA.

Meanwhile, a duty additional sessions judge, Muhammad Sohail Sheikh, while hearing Ali Wazir’s post-arrest bail plea in the illegal weapon case summoned record of the case till August 15.

Wazir’s counsel Attaullah Kundi appeared before the court but the Investigation Officer (IO) did not appear before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case due to the non-availability of the case record.

The court summoned the case record and adjourned hearing of the case till August 15.

