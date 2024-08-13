VLEKTRA bike completes Karachi-Hyderabad journey on single charge

KARACHI: VLEKTRA, the first locally designed EV motorcycle, has completed its Karachi-Hyderabad journey on a single charge.

According to the details, the ride, which took place on last Sunday, covered a distance of 166 kilometers and was completed on the VLEKTRA Velocity, an electric motorcycle boasting a range of 180 kilometers on a single charge.

“I am incredibly proud of our Research and Development department, particularly our testing team, who have dedicated two years of relentless effort to bring this product to life,” said Syed Raza Mohsin, CEO of VLEKTRA. “This motorcycle was conceived, designed, and developed entirely in Pakistan. While an 80-100-kilometer range suffices for 99% of use cases, range anxiety has been a significant concern for EV customers. With a remarkable range of 180 kilometres on a single charge and a cost of under Rs1/km, we are more confident than ever in our product line-up.”

