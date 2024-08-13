Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-13

VLEKTRA bike completes Karachi-Hyderabad journey on single charge

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: VLEKTRA, the first locally designed EV motorcycle, has completed its Karachi-Hyderabad journey on a single charge.

According to the details, the ride, which took place on last Sunday, covered a distance of 166 kilometers and was completed on the VLEKTRA Velocity, an electric motorcycle boasting a range of 180 kilometers on a single charge.

“I am incredibly proud of our Research and Development department, particularly our testing team, who have dedicated two years of relentless effort to bring this product to life,” said Syed Raza Mohsin, CEO of VLEKTRA. “This motorcycle was conceived, designed, and developed entirely in Pakistan. While an 80-100-kilometer range suffices for 99% of use cases, range anxiety has been a significant concern for EV customers. With a remarkable range of 180 kilometres on a single charge and a cost of under Rs1/km, we are more confident than ever in our product line-up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EVs electric motorcycle VLEKTRA EV motorcycle VLEKTRA bike

Comments

200 characters

VLEKTRA bike completes Karachi-Hyderabad journey on single charge

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories