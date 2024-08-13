Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Mohmand Dam Project: Wapda all set to carry out Swat river diversion

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:18am

LAHORE: Wapda is all set for diversion of Swat River at Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project as the diversion tunnels have been completed. The project team is likely to divert River Swat partially after completion of the river-closure-dyke in a few days. Despite high flow season full effort is being made to achieve this significant milestone.

With this significant development in the offing coupled with other multiple construction activities going on at the project, Chairman Wapda Engr. Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and reviewed construction progress on the project.

Wapda hydropower project Mohmand Dam Project River Swat

