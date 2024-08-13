Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-13

EU wheat futures drift lower

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

PARIS: European wheat futures fell on Monday as an Egyptian import tender kept attention on competitive Black Sea supplies, while expectations that US grain crop forecasts will increase in a government report also weighed on sentiment.

December wheat, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, was 1.6% down at 223.00 euros ($243.47) a metric ton by 1414 GMT. Egypt’s tender, seeking a massive 3.8 million tons of wheat for shipment between October and April, is set to be dominated by Black Sea origins, including Russian wheat, like last week’s tender by fellow importer Algeria.

Some 15 suppliers submitted offers in the Egyptian tender, with the cheapest price before freight for Ukrainian wheat and limited offers of French wheat much pricier, traders said.

An ample supply of competitively priced Black Sea wheat has turned attention away from a dire harvest in France, where the farm ministry forecasts the main wheat crop to reach its lowest volume since the 1980s at 26.3 million tons.

“Only the Black Sea is in the running for exports,” a futures dealer said. “It’s going to be grim for the French grain sector unless prices in Russia start climbing.”

The rain-hit production, subdued prices and higher input costs represent a triple whammy for French farmers who already staged protests earlier this year.

Traders noted continuing exports from war-torn Ukraine despite renewed Russian attacks on port zones.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat futures drift lower

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories