NLC showcases its success at Food & Agricultural Exhibition

NLC has developed a robust cold chain supply system to all countries of Central Asia and other countries of the region empowering the exporters associated with the business of food and agricultural sector to broaden their export options. This was the key message articulated by the NLC to the participants of the 2nd Food & Agricultural Exhibition organized by TDAP.

As the premier multimodal logistics organization at the three-day event, NLC showcased its successes in establishing regional connectivity to a diverse audience of local and international visitors. Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of NLC, led a team of NLC that engaged in comprehensive discussions with representatives from leading enterprises dealing in agricultural and food production.

In addition to its nationwide logistics services, NLC highlighted its regional outreach endeavours which connected the previously untapped markets across the region. The dignitaries were briefed on NLC’s utilization of the Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system and bilateral trade agreements, which are instrumental to opening new markets for business communities. These strategic initiatives have enabled NLC to develop a reliable land-based logistics network, offering the shortest routes to sea ports for the landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs).

The visiting dignitaries were informed that NLC provides end-to-end logistics solutions for both perishable and non-perishable cargo, serving the business communities of Pakistan, CARs, China, Russia, and other regional countries. These services have positioned NLC as a vital link, connecting buyers and sellers and developing a synergistic B2B and B2G trade relationships. The participating firms expressed keen interest in NLC’s multimodal logistics solutions and potential future collaborations particularly in transportation of agri goods to and from Central Asia.