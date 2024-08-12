Musician and producer Haniya Aslam passes away

Musician and producer Haniya Aslam passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, announced singer and cousin Zebunnisa Bangash on social media on Monday.

In a post shared on Monday morning, Bangash posted an old picture of Haniya, and wrote “Hanini” in the caption.

Aslam and Bangash founded the music band Zeb and Haniya in 2007 and gained widespread recognition with their song ‘Paimana’ in season 2 of Coke Studio in 2008.

Aslam was 39 when she passed away. Celebrities and musicians mourned her loss, commenting on her talent and contribution to music.

Band Josh commented, “Today, our music fraternity lost an incredible artist and soul. You will never be forgotten Haniya.”

Mekaal Hasan of the famed Mekaal Hasan Band added, “This is just devastating. Haniya, you know how much I loved you, my sweetest friend. I’m so blessed to have spent so many moments with you. Rest in peace my dearest. We are all heartbroken.”

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar shared a video collage of Aslam’s works with a caption writing, “I don’t know where to begin. I could speak of the music she produced, the songs she sang, and how Zeb and Haniya as a band brought joy and pathos to me and so many others.”

“But beyond her artistic gifts, she was such a soft-spoken, non-judgmental, kind, endlessly curious, and loving person.”

Frieha Altaf wrote “ Saddest news. I give my condolences to her family.“

Aslam began her career as a studio intern for Pakistani musician and producer Mekaal Hasan.

She left the group Zeb and Bangash and moved to Canada in 2014 to complete her education and began her solo career in 2016.

Upon returning to Pakistan, she made significant contributions as a music composer for various films.