China stocks range-bound as slowdown concerns weigh on sentiment

SHANGHAI: China stocks traded in a narrow range on Monday, even as regional markets advanced, as concerns surrounding a potential slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy prompted investors to remain on the sidelines.

Asian stocks edged higher as a holiday in Japan removed one source of recent volatility, and investors hunkered down for major US and Chinese economic data for an update on global growth prospects.

China stocks subdued on mixed trade data

“The complexity and uncertainty of the external environment have increased significantly. Many problems cannot be solved quickly in the short term; combined with the recent decline in overseas markets, the A-share market will remain range-bound,” Orient Securities said in a note.

Investors awaited US producer and consumer prices numbers due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as well as a global central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory.

China will also release a flurry of indicators this week, including credit and economic activity data, which is likely to show that the economy got off to a weak start in the second half of the year.