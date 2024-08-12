Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 10 and August 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Aug, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt to alter gas supply priority order

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem

Read here for details.

  • Justice Shah to raise court verdicts implementation issue in judges committee

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al-Tabeen School

Read here for details.

  • ‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

Read here for details.

