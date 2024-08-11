Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al-Tabeen School

Pakistan condemned on Sunday an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, killing more than 100 Palestinians and leaving dozens wounded.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in eastern Gaza on Saturday, which led to the death of over 100 civilians, injuring many more,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in its statement.

Attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, “is a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act”, the FO said.

“The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.”

Islamabad reiterated its call that Israel must be held accountable for these “war crimes and genocide” in Gaza.

“We call on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza,” the FO said.

According to details, more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in the Israeli strike on the Gaza school, while the Israeli army claimed it had hit the Hamas command centre.

“The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter that led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties,” the Gaza government media office said in a statement.