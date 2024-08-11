AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

  • Premier praises minorities for their outstanding role in the country's development and prosperity
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari said Sunday that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights that have been guaranteed by the Constitution, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message on National Minorities’ Day, he said we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11th August 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms.

The President said the government has taken several steps for the political, social, and economic empowerment of minorities.

Steps taken to ensure protection of minorities’ rights

He urged all segments of society to educate the people about their rights and work to promote interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that the minorities of Pakistan would continue to play a positive role in the country’s development.

Similarly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to minorities for their outstanding role in the country’s development and prosperity.

In his message, he said that the purpose of celebrating the day is to express solidarity with the minorities living in Pakistan and to acknowledge their services to the state of Pakistan.

The premier said that our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to the nation building.

Alluding to the historic speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, Shehbaz Sharif said that complete religious freedom has been given to minorities.

He expressed commitment to protect the rights of minorities and their overall development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs have acknowledged the indispensable contributions of minorities to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage.

According to the ISPR, extending warm felicitations to the minority communities of the country on their dedicated day, they said this occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of our great nation.

The ISPR said minority communities are an integral and vital part of the social fabric of the country. They said their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam.

Throughout Pakistan’s history, minorities have played a significant role in shaping the country’s cultural identity, contributing to its development, and strengthening its social foundations.

From Quaid’s visionary ideals to the present day, minorities have been an integral part of the nation-building process, and their sacrifices and contributions are deeply valued.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan honor the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognizing their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society.

The ISPR said we celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare.

Comments

