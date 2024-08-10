AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
President Zardari to confer Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Olympic record holder Arshad Nadeem

  • Aiwan-e-Sadr sends a letter to the Cabinet Division in response to the President's directive
BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:01pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday ordered the conferment of Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Arshad Nadeem for his record-breaking performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, APP reported.

Ace athlete Arshad Nadeem set the Olympic record with a 92.97-metre throw in the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final, as Pakistan clinched its first Olympic gold medal in 40 years.

Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold with record javelin throw

Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992, and last secured gold in 1984. Both these medals were won by the hockey team.

However, Arshad Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

From mud brick home to Olympic podium, Arshad Nadeem is unlikely Pakistani hero

Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Aiwan-e-Sadr sent a letter to the Cabinet Division in response to the President’s directive.

President Zardari said that Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports.

Nadeem’s marvelous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation.

He raised the name of the country in athletics, said the contents of the letter shared by the President Secretariat Press Wing with media.

