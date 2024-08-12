Khalid Maqbool meets Zardari, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) head Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the overall political situation in the country, reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the meeting, which signifies the growing closeness between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MQM-Pakistan, was also attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui briefed President Zardari on the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.

The meeting also touched on issues related to the ongoing power crisis and agreed on establishing a strong working relationship to improve the city’s infrastructure.

President Zardari assured MQM’s chairman of his full cooperation in addressing these concerns.