Minorities’ Day marked: President, PM hail the role of minorities in national development

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have hailed the services of minorities in national development and reiterated commitment to protection of their religious, social and economic rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In his message on National Minorities’ Day, President Zardari said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11th August 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms,” he said.

The president said that the government has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities. He urged all segments of society to educate the people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity to make Pakistan a strong country. President Zardari expressed confidence that the minorities of Pakistan would continue to play their positive role towards the country’s development. On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to minorities for their outstanding role in the country’s development and prosperity. In his message on the eve, he said that the purpose of celebrating the day is to express solidarity with the minorities living in Pakistan and to acknowledge their services for the state of Pakistan.

“Our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to the nation building,” he said. Alluding to the historic speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, Prime Minister Sharif said that complete religious freedom has been given to minorities. He expressed commitment to protect the rights of minorities and their overall development and prosperity.

