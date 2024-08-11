AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-11

Shadman PS attack case: ATC adjourns proceedings against PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court adjourned the proceedings in Shadman police station attack case till September 12 against the PTI leaders as the prosecution demanded time to produce the record of the case.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub talking to the media termed the military, Frontier Corps (FC), and intelligence agencies a tool and servants of the State.

“The military and institutions should operate within their respective domains. Politicians are responsible for politics according to the Constitution.” Ayub pointed out that the state is the parliament, consisting of the national and provincial assemblies, and tax-levying bodies.

He conveyed a message from the PTI former Chairman, stating that PML-N and PPP were creating a divide between the people and the army.

He stressed that the election commission should be independent and claimed, “This is an election year.”

The opposition leader said only a strong prime minister can steer the country out of its current crisis.

Ayub also criticized the recent increase in electricity prices.

The PTI leader challenged the authorities to present CCTV footage of the May 9 incident.

He added that the PTI founder would take legal action for the release of the footage and rejected the rumors of a deal with anyone.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said whether someone likes it or not, Imran Khan is a political reality.

He said political stability cannot be achieved without acknowledging the political reality of the PTI founder.

“I have been in politics for 40 years, and for 39 years no case was registered against me, but in the last year, dozens of cases have been filed,” he added.

He said what happened to Nawab Akbar Bugti was an injustice as the Baloch leader was not anti-Pakistan.

“We need to stop calling each other traitors,” the former foreign minister said, adding that Muhammad Achakzai is a democrat. He said the path to peace in Balochistan lies through dialogue.

He also hoped that the government’s agreement with Jamaat-e-Islami would be honored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shadman PS attack case: ATC adjourns proceedings against PTI leaders

