Print Print 2024-08-11

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Zaheer Abbasi Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special initiative (PD&SI) is considering not to allocate funds in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Departmental Development Working Party’s (DDWPs) approved and recommended projects simply because these are poorly designed and implemented.

This was stated by Secretary Planning, Development and Special Imitative during a discussion in a parliamentary panel on allocation of Rs 5.414 billion in PSDP for solar power plant in Sher Ghar Tehsil Layyah. After Senate committee expressed serious concern over not implementing such projects (solar plant) through private sector, Secretary Planning said the ministry has nothing to do with it as it was proposed by the DDWP. He added going forward the plan is in order to discourage DDWP funding would not be allocated for them in the PSDP for the reason because these are poorly-designed and implemented because of conflict of interest. The committee also proposed that DDWP meeting should be co-chaired by the secretary planning and Finance.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that the revised PC-1 for purchase of 4827 acre and 07 Marlas with total cost of Rs 5.413 billion after approval of Ministry of Energy was uploaded on integrated project automated system in April 2024.

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

The meeting was further informed that pre-CDWP meeting held on 16.05 2024, the NTDC was directed for rationalization of the cost further. Review meeting held on 24 06 2024 and in compliance to its minutes of meeting, the cost has been rationalized from Rs 6.208 billion to Rs 5.414 billion.

The Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) also submitted preliminary study on the suitability of establishment of Solar PV Project on 12-07-2024 wherein it was concluded that the potential for establishing a photovoltaic plant at the identified site appears promising given the prevailing climatic conditions. Despite challenges posed by high temperature, dust storms and minimal precipitation, the site abundant solar irradiance makes it a favorable location for photovoltaic infrastructure. The combination of ample sunlight exposure and favorable environmental conditions underscore the potential for efficient energy generation and highlights the feasibility of sustainable power production in this area.

The meeting was further told that the report of the PPIB has been e forwarded to Power System Planning Department of the NTDC dated 1st August 2024 for onward submission to concern department.

PSDP DDWP PD&SI Sher Ghar Tehsil Layyah

