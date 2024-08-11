AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 11, 2024
World Print 2024-08-11

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon’s Iran-back Hezbollah group said it launched on Saturday explosive-laden drones at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in south Lebanon a day earlier.

Hezbollah fighters launched “squadrons of explosive-laden drones” at the Michve Alon base near the Galilee town of Safed “in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the city of Sidon” on Friday, the group said in a statement.

Hezbollah’s media office said it was “the first time” the group had targeted that base.

On Friday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the south Lebanon city of Sidon killed a Hamas commander, the Palestinian militant group and the Israeli military said.

