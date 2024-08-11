Situation during first monsoon spell under control: Sindh minister

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Department Makhdoom Mehbub-ul-Zaman has said that the after having first moon soon spell conditions are under control and during the first spell, six deaths have happened in Hyderabad division.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad. Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehbub-ul-Zaman said that the first monsoon spell passed well and in this regard, we held many meetings, he said the performance of the administration of Sukkur, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh, regarding the monsoon spells was commendable.

He said that administration has cleaned the drains before the monsoon. He said that the repair work on all the embankments of the Indus River, including the Hyderabad Division, should be completed soon. He further said that for the estimation of loss of lives, and damaged houses during first spell of monsoon, a joint survey should be carried out and a report on the damage caused due to rain should be given, after that a decision on compensation would be taken.

He said that the encroachment which comes in the way of natural flow of water should be removed. He said that the repair and maintenance of some enhancements of drains and dams is with WAPDA, these issues have been raised before the Prime Minister, but so far WAPDA is not showing seriousness in this regard. There are encroachments on some banks including the Dadu Main FP bank and there are some sensitive points that should be taken care of Said the minister.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon while giving a briefing in the meeting said that this time we are preparing for possible rains keeping 2022 rains in front. Commissioner Hyderabad said that the condition of FP bank Dadu is better, water is still flowing down from MNV drain, while

HESCO has some problems, but this time they are trying hard. He said that in the first monsoon spell, Hyderabad Division has received an average of 31 mm of rain and the highest rainfall was more than 100 mm in Johi. Six deaths occurred due to the rains, two of which occurred in Hyderabad and four in Jamshoro and some animals also died.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that 298 urban flood sensitive points have been identified in the division. 241 Medical Camps, 78 for Livestock 837 Camps of food and shelter have been proposed in the division.

Director General PDMA said that some moveable machinery has been provided to Deputy Commissioners, if there is more demand, more machinery will be given.

Chief Engineer Irrigation said that ten points were sensitive in MS embankment, Sarjani and Munarki embankment and in Jamshoro district but stone pitching has been done there. The chief engineer said that the development work on Hajipur bank Tando Muhammad Khan is going on.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said that machinery has been kept for 174 sensitive points in Hyderabad city where rain water accumulate. Qasimabad and Latifabad are historically sensitive points if Indus water flow crosses four hundred thousand cusec and currently it is under one hundred thousand cusec water flow but in-spite of this, machinery has been brought there, and patrolling is going on.

In the meeting, Director General PDMA, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon, Deputy Commissioners Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tandoalahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Director General WASA, and other officers participated.

Later, talking to the media persons, Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation said that the first monsoon spell has taken place and it has been reviewed. A briefing has been taken from all the departments in this regard. Six deaths have occurred in the first spell and thirteen houses have been damaged in a village in Jamshoro.

