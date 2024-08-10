Steps being taken to distribute 50,000 solar panels: Minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Energy Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all possible steps are being taken to distribute 50,000 solar home panels this month and hoped that this work will be completed soon.

He expressed these views while talking to the media mersons on Friday. Nasir Shah said that in the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party, it was promised to provide up to 300 units of free electricity to the people, plan has been largely completed and according to Chairman Bilawal Bilawal Zardari's election manifesto and promise project will be completed as soon as possible.

Minister Energy said that the electricity bills are coming very high due to which the people are very worried that they have to feed their children and meet other expenses or pay electricity bills. "Our party is well aware of the problems and sufferings of the people and according to the direction and vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, we want to give relief to the people, there is no shortage of alternative energy sources in Sindh, electricity can be generated from sun, wind and water," he added.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari also wanted to promote the use of solar energy and provide free electricity to the people by using alternative energy sources, this is the reason that the process of solarization is going on rapidly in the entire province of Sindh and the works on various projects are being completed rapidly.

