Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

Constitution abrogated by passing Election Amendment Act: Barrister Saif

Amjad Ali Shah Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:16am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Friday that the government had abrogated the Constitution by amending the Election Act.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, Barrister Saif lashed out at the government by saying that the government was snatching the rights of millions of Pakistanis.

The CM advisor said that the process of legislation should be followed according to the Constitution, adding that firstly the election was rigged to the hilt and then a controversial Election Amendment Act was passed from the National Assembly and the Senate without keeping in view how much it would impact Pakistan in future.

He further said that the act was only passed to eviscerate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the reserved seats.

In the end, he also congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the Paris Olympics for the country.

Barrister Dr Saif said that the government has insulted the Constitution by passing the Election Amendment Act through the Parliament.

The CM aide said there would have been a legislative process in the Parliament, but the usurpers passed the Election Amendment Act in one day from the Assembly, Committees and Senate, which aimed to deprive Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from getting certain seats.

The Election Amendment Act is not a general law, but the amendment will have adverse effects on the electoral process of the country, he added.

Barrister Saif said that the government took an illegal and unconstitutional step by amending the Election Act so that PTI would not get reserved seats.

He said that people are committing suicide due to high electricity bills, if they were concerned about people, they would have made legislation for IPPs, unconstitutional and legal measures to block the way of fake government PTI are doing but despite this our popularity is continuously increasing.

Barrister Saif said that the mandate thieves created a very shameful history by amending the Election Act to block the Supreme Court's decision.

CM Advisor said the Information Advisor said that the houses of our MNAs are being raided in Punjab and they are being arrested and tortured so that they cannot join the PTI in Parliament.

Barrister Saif while paying tribute to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in the Paris Olympics said that Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud in the Olympics.

He said that the success of Arshad Nadeem is for the entire nation and it is a cause of celebration across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

