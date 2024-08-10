Development agenda: Dar underscores importance for reorienting diplomatic initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday underscored the importance of re-orienting Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives from conventional diplomacy to economic diplomacy to advance the country’s development agenda.

Dar was speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Foreign Service Academy, here to mark the graduation of the 43rd Specialized Diplomatic Course (SDC) for Pakistani diplomats.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed certificates among the participants of the 43rd SDC and awarded medals to the top three performers of the 42nd SDC.

In his address on the occasion, he spoke about Pakistan’s foreign policy outlook in view of developing global and regional politics.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister highlighted the important role of Pakistan’s diaspora in the progress and development of the country, and advised the young diplomats serve the overseas Pakistanis irrespective of their political affiliations, religion or ethnicity.

He underlined that Pakistan’s young diplomats shall be equipped with necessary skills set to promote trade and investment and tourism.

The deputy prime minister commended the efforts of Foreign Service Academy for maintaining excellence in its training modules and the training of a large number of foreign diplomats over the years.

Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Ahmed Hussain Dayo underlined the commitment of the academy to continue to maintain excellence in training of diplomats and its pride in training 1,554 foreign participants representing 120 countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024