AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

Development agenda: Dar underscores importance for reorienting diplomatic initiatives

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2024 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday underscored the importance of re-orienting Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives from conventional diplomacy to economic diplomacy to advance the country’s development agenda.

Dar was speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Foreign Service Academy, here to mark the graduation of the 43rd Specialized Diplomatic Course (SDC) for Pakistani diplomats.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed certificates among the participants of the 43rd SDC and awarded medals to the top three performers of the 42nd SDC.

In his address on the occasion, he spoke about Pakistan’s foreign policy outlook in view of developing global and regional politics.

He underlined the importance of re-orienting Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives from conventional diplomacy to economic diplomacy to advance the country’s development agenda.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister highlighted the important role of Pakistan’s diaspora in the progress and development of the country, and advised the young diplomats serve the overseas Pakistanis irrespective of their political affiliations, religion or ethnicity.

He underlined that Pakistan’s young diplomats shall be equipped with necessary skills set to promote trade and investment and tourism.

The deputy prime minister commended the efforts of Foreign Service Academy for maintaining excellence in its training modules and the training of a large number of foreign diplomats over the years.

Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Ahmed Hussain Dayo underlined the commitment of the academy to continue to maintain excellence in training of diplomats and its pride in training 1,554 foreign participants representing 120 countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar foreign minister economic diplomacy Development agenda

Comments

200 characters

Development agenda: Dar underscores importance for reorienting diplomatic initiatives

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories