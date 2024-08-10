M-Tag facility to be available at no cost until 15th: NHA

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility will be available at no cost to the citizens nationwide until August 15, 2024. This initiative was detailed in a statement issued by the NHA here on Friday.

In the near future, only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be permitted to operate on motorways. The NHA encourages the public to take advantage of this opportunity and requests them to obtain their M-Tags free of charge as soon as possible.

