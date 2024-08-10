AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-10

JS Bank honoured

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: JS Bank has been awarded the Leading Digital Bank accolade at the CxO Elevate 2024 Awards. In addition, JS Global, a subsidiary of JS Bank, has been recognized with the Digital Investment Transformation Award.

These prestigious recognitions highlight JS Bank’s and JS Global’s significant roles in transforming the financial sector through innovative digital solutions.

JS Bank has been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, implementing state-of-the-art technologies to enhance customer experience and streamline banking processes. JS Bank’s investments in digital infrastructure and technology have set new benchmarks in the industry, making banking more accessible and efficient for millions of customers.

Similarly, JS Global has revolutionized investment practices in Pakistan with its digital platform. This includes JS InvestPro, an all-in-one digital investing platform offering an omnichannel client experience. It has on boarded 37,000+ investors to PSX and PMEX, enabling real-time fund transfers between bank and brokerage accounts.

Waqas Anis Chief Digital Officer at JS Bank said that JS Bank is delighted to receive the Leading Digital Bank Award and this recognition reflects JS Bank’s commitment towards innovation and excellence in digital banking to provide the best possible experience for our customers.

Khalilullah Usmani, Chief Executive of JS Global said that receiving the Digital Investment Transformation Award is a significant milestone for JS Global.

