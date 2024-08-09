From local roads to international highways: Indus Motor exports ‘Make in Pakistan’ Toyota vehicles

In a first, Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced its pioneering export initiative at a ceremony held at the company’s manufacturing facility at Port Qasim Authority, Karachi. Gracing the occasion were Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain; CEO EDB, Engineer Khuda Buksh, representation from the SIFC, several honorable government officials and Toyota’s top leadership, including Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Asia, Mr Kazunari Iguchi.

The milestone celebrates IMC’s strategic plans to begin exporting vehicles and parts, marking a significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy and the global automotive market. The company’s export line-up includes the Toyota Fortuner, Hilux and Corolla Cross models to Oceanian countries. This initiative reflects IMC’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s automotive industry on the global stage.

Rana Tanveer, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, emphasized, “We are proud to see Indus Motor, one of Pakistan’s renowned companies, contributing towards exports.

“The government AIDEP 21-26 policy aims to boost the automotive sector by encouraging the export of localized parts and vehicles. IMC’s proactive approach in leading from the front sets a benchmark for others in the industry. We are committed to supporting the auto industry in every possible way.”

Kazunari Iguchi, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Asia, added, “The partnership with IMC has been built over time and is immensely fruitful. In Toyota we say that we build people before we build cars, and this step is a testament to the improvement of skill, and training of the human resources from Pakistan. We look forward to continued collaboration and success, allowing us to continue to contribute to Pakistan.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO Indus Motor Company, concluded, “To see the ‘Make in Pakistan’ dream cross international borders is a big moment for not just for us but Pakistan too and we want to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust to make this happen. Becoming part of Toyota’s global supply chain is an affirmation of IMC’s commitment to see Pakistan on the world map and strengthening its overall economy.

“This step not only underscores our dedication to excellence but also highlights our capability to compete in the global market and we are confident that our products will be well-received. Going forward, God willing, we will endeavor to place Pakistan’s auto industry as a symbol of reliability and quality on the globe. This step is a milestone that will not only augment IMC’s export capabilities and serve as a testament to IMC’s quality standards but as the same progresses, to a large extent will also contribute towards the development of Pakistan’s growing auto industry.”

IMC continues to lead from the front and has contributed massively towards the establishment of the local automobile in the country, by creating its complete value chain with over 50 part manufacturers making over Rs250 million worth of parts every working day, 57 independently owned authorized dealerships providing sales and aftersales service to customers, and employing over 450,000 people directly and indirectly, working across Pakistan.

By embracing this mandate, IMC continues to lead and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development, earning valuable foreign exchange and setting new benchmarks in the automotive sector.