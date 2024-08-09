Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Friday announced a reward of Rs100 million for star athlete Arshad Nadeem who helped Pakistan clinch its first Olympic gold in 40 years at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final on Thursday.

“Nadeem has given the nation a gift on the occasion of Independence Day,” Maryam said in a statement. She also announced the establishment of “Arshad Nadeem Sports City” in Mian Channu - the athlete’s hometown.

Last night, the Sindh government had announced a reward of Rs50 million for Arshad Nadeem, while the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) vowed to establish “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the provincial capital.

“Congratulations Arshad. Fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment with the public. Gold medal for Pakistan in Olympics after 40 years. PPP’s Sindh Govt will give Rs 5 Crore to Arshad,” Wahab said, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the provincial capital.

Arshad made the whole country proud when he shattered all Olympic records with a 92.97-metre throw to win his first-ever Olympic medal in Paris. He landed two 90-metre-plus throws in his six attempts, breaking his personal-best record of 90.18m, and becoming the only javelin thrower in history to achieve this feat.

Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992, and last secured gold in 1984. Both these medals were won by the hockey team.

However, Arshad Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters (87.87m) ended in third place.