Pakistan’s Independence Day to be celebrated in Dubai on August 11

  • Event at Dubai World Trade Centre is likely to draw 10,000 people
09 Aug, 2024

The UAE will mark Pakistan’s Independence Day with a grand celebration in Dubai on August 11, reported WAM on Thursday.

The event is being held in collaboration with Emirates Loves Pakistan, Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre, according to reports.

The event will be attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

The celebrations are set to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and likely to draw over 10,000 people.

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

The programme sees cultural performances and music that showcase Pakistan’s heritage and contribution to the UAE.

The line-up of performers include Sindhi folk singer Fida Hussain, Hadia Hashmi and Pashto folk performer Gulzar Alam.

The two countries share a longstanding relationship, with nearly 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE. Pakistanis form the second largest expat community after the Indian diaspora of 3.7 million.

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and Overseas Employment Corporation, more than 230,000 Pakistanis migrated to the UAE in search of greener pastures last year, according to a report in the Khaleej Times.

The UAE was the second top destination for Pakistanis, who accounted for 26.77 per cent of the total number of people who migrated from South Asian countries in 2023.

The UAE also in May announced an allocation of $10 billion to promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

These will include strategic investments in the fields of information technology, renewable energy, and tourism.

