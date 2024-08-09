HESCO chief sent letter: HCSTSI President seeks information on various taxes

HYDERABAD: The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has taken a significant step by addressing a formal letter to Roshan Ali Otho, Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In this letter, President Shaikhani has called for detailed information regarding the collection and utilization of various taxes, including extra, further taxes and late surcharges.

President Shaikhani has requested comprehensive data on the total amount collected from commercial and industrial consumers in Hyderabad over the past ten financial years. Specifically, he is seeking details on the various taxes collected, as well as an explanation of how much of these funds have been transferred to the federal government.

He said that this demand for transparency is aimed at ensuring accountability and rebuilding trust between HESCO and the business community of Hyderabad. President Shaikhani believes that providing this information is essential for the citizens and traders of Hyderabad to understand the allocation and usage of the billions of rupees they contribute through these taxes.

In addition, they have requested detailed information regarding the total amount collected as late fees or surcharges in electricity bills and the allocation and usage of these funds.

President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani has highlighted a significant lack of trust between the business community and the residents of Hyderabad and HESCO. He emphasized that it is crucial for the citizens and traders of Hyderabad to understand how their contributions, amounting to billions of rupees in various taxes, are being utilized. By providing this information, HESCO management can demonstrate transparency and foster trust within the community.

President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani, has urged the HESCO to promptly address the matter at hand and furnish the necessary information. This step is crucial to responding to public inquiries and addressing their concerns effectively.

He expressed his hope that HESCO would demonstrate full cooperation in this matter, ensuring complete transparency and providing comprehensive information to both traders and the general public about their rights and entitlements.

