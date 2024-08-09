AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

HESCO chief sent letter: HCSTSI President seeks information on various taxes

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

HYDERABAD: The President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, has taken a significant step by addressing a formal letter to Roshan Ali Otho, Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In this letter, President Shaikhani has called for detailed information regarding the collection and utilization of various taxes, including extra, further taxes and late surcharges.

President Shaikhani has requested comprehensive data on the total amount collected from commercial and industrial consumers in Hyderabad over the past ten financial years. Specifically, he is seeking details on the various taxes collected, as well as an explanation of how much of these funds have been transferred to the federal government.

He said that this demand for transparency is aimed at ensuring accountability and rebuilding trust between HESCO and the business community of Hyderabad. President Shaikhani believes that providing this information is essential for the citizens and traders of Hyderabad to understand the allocation and usage of the billions of rupees they contribute through these taxes.

In addition, they have requested detailed information regarding the total amount collected as late fees or surcharges in electricity bills and the allocation and usage of these funds.

President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani has highlighted a significant lack of trust between the business community and the residents of Hyderabad and HESCO. He emphasized that it is crucial for the citizens and traders of Hyderabad to understand how their contributions, amounting to billions of rupees in various taxes, are being utilized. By providing this information, HESCO management can demonstrate transparency and foster trust within the community.

President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani, has urged the HESCO to promptly address the matter at hand and furnish the necessary information. This step is crucial to responding to public inquiries and addressing their concerns effectively.

He expressed his hope that HESCO would demonstrate full cooperation in this matter, ensuring complete transparency and providing comprehensive information to both traders and the general public about their rights and entitlements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR HESCO HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani Roshan Ali Otho

Comments

200 characters

HESCO chief sent letter: HCSTSI President seeks information on various taxes

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories