AGL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
AIRLINK 124.35 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.8%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
DGKC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.18%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.54%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NBP 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
OGDC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.01%)
PAEL 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SEARL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.99%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
UNITY 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.39%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,256 Increased By 1.3 (0.02%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,275 Increased By 401.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,035 Increased By 93.1 (0.37%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Sanitation system: Challenges could be tackled through outsourcing: Minister

Recorder Report Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that sanitation challenges could be tackled through outsourcing the sanitation system. After studying the successful systems of the world, they were bringing a pilot project in Punjab.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the CEOs of waste management companies through a video link here on Thursday. On this occasion, the plan for an efficient and sustainable sanitation system in Punjab was reviewed; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that it was the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to implement a uniform sanitation system throughout Punjab. “A large proportion of the population resides in rural areas, so it was not possible to achieve sanitation targets by neglecting villages. Along with urban areas, villages are being brought under the purview of the sanitation system for the first time. This is a big challenge, but this project would bring convenience to the people,” he added.

He further said that the participation of the public was the most important in the success of the model project. “Safer waste dumping was a bigger challenge than garbage collection. There was a need for waste management companies to conduct special campaigns to increase public awareness. The successful cleaning operation on Eid-ul-Azha proved that no task was impossible. By using the same spirit, Punjab should be made a clean province and Pakistan a clean country,” he said.

On this occasion, The Minister directed the CEOs to complete the process of outsourcing according to the time frame and the goals set by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif should be achieved accordingly.

While addressing the participants, the Secretary said that all CEOs should upload updates on the dashboard regularly and SOPs for monitoring outsourcing should also be finalized soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Local Government sanitation system Zeeshan Rafiq

Comments

200 characters

Sanitation system: Challenges could be tackled through outsourcing: Minister

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories