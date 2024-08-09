Global cuisine show to begin today

KARACHI: The second Global Cuisine Show 2024 is all set to start Friday (Aug 9) with international chefs to captivate the food lovers with an exceptional talent of culinary at the Expo Center, Karachi.

The three-day show is hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which will run from August 9 through Sunday. Talented chefs from various countries have already arrived in Karachi to display their culinary expertise.

Visitors at the show will be able to smell and taste a range of cuisines of countries like Egypt and Tunisia in North Africa to South Africa, Pakistan to Maldives in South Asia, Turkey to North Cyprus in Mediterranean, Indonesia and Malaysia to Singapore in Far East and Bahrain in Middle East to Azerbaijan in Central Asia.

“The idea (cuisine show in Pakistan) is really fascinating,” Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan said at the launch ceremony of the show, which the participating chefs also attended at a local hotel on Thursday evening.

He encouraged the chefs to bring out their culinary talent of playing with spices at the show. It will be a master chef like contest for three days to give a new taste to foods in a different way.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala introduced the event to the participants, hoping the new edition of the Global Cuisine Show will go as successful as the one in 2023. “Last year, it was an exceptional event,” he said and added that chefs from various countries will attend the show.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024