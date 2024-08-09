AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-08-09

Global cuisine show to begin today

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: The second Global Cuisine Show 2024 is all set to start Friday (Aug 9) with international chefs to captivate the food lovers with an exceptional talent of culinary at the Expo Center, Karachi.

The three-day show is hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which will run from August 9 through Sunday. Talented chefs from various countries have already arrived in Karachi to display their culinary expertise.

Visitors at the show will be able to smell and taste a range of cuisines of countries like Egypt and Tunisia in North Africa to South Africa, Pakistan to Maldives in South Asia, Turkey to North Cyprus in Mediterranean, Indonesia and Malaysia to Singapore in Far East and Bahrain in Middle East to Azerbaijan in Central Asia.

“The idea (cuisine show in Pakistan) is really fascinating,” Federal Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan said at the launch ceremony of the show, which the participating chefs also attended at a local hotel on Thursday evening.

He encouraged the chefs to bring out their culinary talent of playing with spices at the show. It will be a master chef like contest for three days to give a new taste to foods in a different way.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala introduced the event to the participants, hoping the new edition of the Global Cuisine Show will go as successful as the one in 2023. “Last year, it was an exceptional event,” he said and added that chefs from various countries will attend the show.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zubair Motiwala TDAP Expo Center Global Cuisine Show 2024 chefs

Comments

200 characters

Global cuisine show to begin today

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories