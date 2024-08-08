Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly approved a summary, seeking appointment of Amna Baloch as foreign secretary who will be replacing Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi upon his retirement in October, besides approving appointment of Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.

Amna Baloch is currently Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg. Before joining as Pakistan’s Ambassador to EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Baloch was serving as High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia.

She has served on various important assignments at the Headquarters and missions abroad during her career including Consul General of Pakistan at Chengdu, China; Minister Counsellor at Colombo, Sri Lanka; Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office and Additional Secretary in the Foreign Minister’s office.

Ambassador Amna Baloch will be the second woman to hold the highest ranking position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Tehmina Janjua who was appointed as the first woman foreign secretary in February 2017 by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Whereas, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, is currently the spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary (Strategic Communications Division and Public Diplomacy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prior to her current position, she served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Korea (2020-2021) and as Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China (2015-2020).

She has also worked as Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC (2006-2011) and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999-2002).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad she served as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Director (America), Director (Security Council and Human Rights) and Director (Strategic Planning).

During 2014-2015, Baloch served as Director (Academic Programme) and later as Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.

Additionally, the prime minister has also approved appointment of Janbaz Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Brunei, Muhammad Saleem as new High Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada, Malik Farooq, who is currently Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait, will be the new High Commissioner of Pakistan in South Africa.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, currently Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, will be Pakistan’s new ambassador in Belgium and the European Union.

