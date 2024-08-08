AGL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AIRLINK 111.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.87%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
HUMNL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.87%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
PAEL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.31%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,218 Increased By 103.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,706 Decreased By -141.3 (-0.57%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-08

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 08:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly approved a summary, seeking appointment of Amna Baloch as foreign secretary who will be replacing Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi upon his retirement in October, besides approving appointment of Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.

Amna Baloch is currently Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg. Before joining as Pakistan’s Ambassador to EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Baloch was serving as High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia.

She has served on various important assignments at the Headquarters and missions abroad during her career including Consul General of Pakistan at Chengdu, China; Minister Counsellor at Colombo, Sri Lanka; Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office and Additional Secretary in the Foreign Minister’s office.

Pakistan appoints new ambassador to US

Ambassador Amna Baloch will be the second woman to hold the highest ranking position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Tehmina Janjua who was appointed as the first woman foreign secretary in February 2017 by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Whereas, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, is currently the spokesperson and Additional Foreign Secretary (Strategic Communications Division and Public Diplomacy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prior to her current position, she served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Korea (2020-2021) and as Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in China (2015-2020).

She has also worked as Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC (2006-2011) and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999-2002).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad she served as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Director (America), Director (Security Council and Human Rights) and Director (Strategic Planning).

During 2014-2015, Baloch served as Director (Academic Programme) and later as Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.

Additionally, the prime minister has also approved appointment of Janbaz Khan as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Brunei, Muhammad Saleem as new High Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada, Malik Farooq, who is currently Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait, will be the new High Commissioner of Pakistan in South Africa.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, currently Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, will be Pakistan’s new ambassador in Belgium and the European Union.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Amna Baloch Pakistan Ambassador to France

Comments

200 characters

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Read more stories