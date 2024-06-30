AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-30

Pakistan appoints new ambassador to US

INP Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Foreign Office announced that Rizwan Saeed Sheikh would be the country’s new ambassador to the United States (US).

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Rizwan Saeed Sheikh will replace Masood Khan from July 1.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to appoint Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Washington DC,” she added.

The incumbent ambassador to the US, Masood Khan was serving on a three-month extension as his contract ended in March. The three-month extension is set to expire on June 30.

Meanwhile, Zahra Baloch also announced Asim Iftikhar as Pakistan’s additional permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

She said that the appointments were under consideration over the last several weeks. In a media briefing, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that Pakistan will also participate in the Doha talks, saying that Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani and Ambassador Obaid Nizamani posted in Kabul will represent Pakistan.

