PARC, KOPIA to produce aeroponic potato seeds

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that adoption of aeroponics technology to deal with the shortage of quality potato seed in the country.

Speaking at the Seed Potato Complex inauguration ceremony jointly organised by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Korea Partnership for Innovation of Agriculture (KOPIA) at NARC Islamabad for their collaborative effort on certified seed potato production using advanced Aeroponics technology, he said that potato is one of the important cash crop of the country.

The total cultivation area of potato had increased, he said, adding that potato was cultivated in various parts of the country in different weather. Through that modern technology a large quantity virus-free seed would be produced, he said, adding that the joint project would also increase employment opportunities in the country.

He emphasised the government’s dedication to enhancing the agricultural sector through modern technologies and innovation.

He underscored the significance of robust research practices and encouraged young researchers to contribute to national food security and research, expressing gratitude to the Korean delegation for their continuous financial support and technical assistance.

Dr Kwak Do-Yeon, Director General NICS/Rural Development Administration (RDA) Korea, emphasised RDA’s role in advancing high-tech agriculture in developing nations, stressing the significance of technological progress in boosting agricultural output.

He commended the KOPIA Pakistan Centre for being the top centre among the 23 global centres.

Park Ki Jun, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, highlighted the collaborative initiatives between Pakistan and Korea, particularly, focusing on the joint seed potato production project. He announced plans to accelerate the project on a larger scale and revealed the upcoming launch of several other projects.

Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chairman PARC highlighted the significance of developing aeroponic potato seeds and the joint efforts of PARC and KOPIA in indigenising seed potato production through advanced aeroponic technology. Dr Ali also announced more projects worth over USD 8.0 million related to livestock breed improvement and indigenised farm machinery for small farmers, which are expected to be initiated in 2025.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, senior officials from PARC, National Agriculture Research Council (NARC), KOPIA, national and international organisations, development partners, agricultural scientists, experts, private sector organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), and progressive farmers from across the country.

