Chinese investors to be provided all possible support: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that the Chinese investors will be provided all possible support by the Governor House to make investment in Punjab.

He said this during his visit to the Chinese Consulate in Lahore. The Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shirin and the governor expressed determination to further strengthen cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that Pakistan and China have a long history of unwavering friendship. He said that he will continue to play a positive role for strengthening China-Pakistan friendship.

Consul General of China Lahore Zhao Shirin said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers. He also gave a cheque of Rs four million to the governor for development work in Attock district. This amount was announced by the Chinese consul general during a recent meeting with the governor at Governor House Lahore.

The governor said that a dispensary will be established in Attock with the support of the community. He said that this dispensary would cater to the healthcare needs of the unprivileged class of the area. He thanked the Chinese consul general for this goodwill gesture.

Later, a delegation led by President Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Central Punjab, Samina Khalid Ghurki called on Punjab governor at Governor House Lahore. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that women play a key role in the development of society. He said that he has given special instructions for the improvement of female hostels in the universities of Punjab as Chancellor.

