NA set to pass ‘cannabis authority’ bill

Nuzhat Nazar Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is poised to pass “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024” following proposed amendments from the Standing Committee on Defence.

The committee, chaired by MNA Fatehullah Khan, convened to discuss the bill, which aims to establish a government agency to regulate the cultivation, extraction, refining, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis plant derivatives for medical and industrial use.

Pakistan, as a signatory to the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, is required to implement such regulatory measures. After extensive debate, the committee unanimously recommended the bill for passage, pending the consideration of their proposed amendments.

The meeting was attended by several MNAs, including Aqeel Malik, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Jan Mazari, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Pullain, Arbab Amir Ayub, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, and Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with senior officers from the ministries of Defence and Law and Justice and the chairman of PCSIR.

