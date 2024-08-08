AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
2024-08-08

China stocks edge up as data shows strong import growth

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Wednesday as the country’s trade data showed a robust growth in imports, while weaker-than-expected export data capped gains. Hong Kong shares also rose.

China’s exports climbed 7.0% in July from a year earlier, a slower pace of growth than June and missing forecasts of a 9.7% increase. However, imports rose at a robust 7.2% rate, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Exports benefited from a low base of comparison and more working days in the month compared with last year, said UBS analysts.

“So a note of caution is warranted for the outlook on exports, which are so far a key support for China’s weak economy”.

By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.31% at 2,876.17 points and the blue-chip CSI 300 index rose 0.18%.

The CSI energy index was up 1.8%, but consumer staples slipped 0.16%, real estate lost 1.55% and healthcare fell 0.44%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.34% to 5,931.17, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.31% at 16,864.92.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were up 1.2%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index slipped 0.16% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.34%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.81% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 2.79%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.183 per US dollar, 0.39% weaker than the previous close of 7.155.

China stocks

