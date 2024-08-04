Names under circulation for FBR chief slot

ISLAMABAD: Some names are under circulation as new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, said sources.

They include Hamid Atiq Sarwar, Advisor (Revenue) in Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade Programme by FCDO UK, Faiz Chaddar, Director General (DG) Customs Academy, and Secretary Power Rashid Langrial.

There are some top Inland Revenue officials in the seniority list of the Inland Revenue Service, who qualify for the said slot.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has sought an early retirement from service. Tiwana has sought retirement with effect from August 15 – six months ahead of reaching the age of superannuation.

