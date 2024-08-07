Dar reaches KSA to attend OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being held today (Wednesday) at Jeddah.

At the Madinah airport, the Deputy Prime Minister was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madinah Branch Ibrahim bin Muhammad Saeed Alsobhi.

The meeting is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

“As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international for a, including the OIC,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024