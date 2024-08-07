All bus terminals to be moved outside Karachi, shuttle service to be introduced

KARACHI: To facilitate the Karachiites, the government of Sindh has decided to shift all bus stations outside the city and provide free shuttle service to the passengers.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, and Taxation Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a free shuttle service will be available for passengers from the old bus stands in downtown to the designated bus terminal, starting on August 14.

Presiding over a meeting here, Memon issued instructions to ensure shifting of the bus stands outside the city, immediately. He said that the citizens of Karachi are facing hardships due to heavy vehicles; hence, all bus stands are being shifted outside the city. He said modern facilities are being provided for passengers at the Karachi Bus Terminal at the M-9.

He said that the shuttle service to this terminal is being started from Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, MA Jinnah Road, and Al-Karam Square. He said that efforts are being made to ensure that the commuters do not face any inconvenience, adding measures should be taken with keeping the interests of all stakeholders in mind.

Memon said that measures should be taken to ensure that transporters are not harmed and that passengers can also benefit. A police check post is being established at the Karachi Bus Terminal to ensure safety of passengers.

