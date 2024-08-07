Tensions in Lebanon: Pakistan issues travel advisory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, issued advisory to its citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid escalating tension between Hezbollah and Israel.

“In view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice,” read the advisory issued here on Tuesday.

It further stated that that all Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while the commercial flights remain available.

“Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” it added.

They were also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan.

