AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 112.74 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
DFML 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFBL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.61%)
HUMNL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.61%)
MLCF 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
NBP 47.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.83%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.22%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
PPL 112.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TOMCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.76%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TREET 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.1%)
TRG 53.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,263 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 25,580 Increased By 198.9 (0.78%)
KSE100 77,628 Increased By 436.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,030 Increased By 127.5 (0.51%)
Tensions in Lebanon: Pakistan issues travel advisory

Recorder Report Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, issued advisory to its citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid escalating tension between Hezbollah and Israel.

“In view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice,” read the advisory issued here on Tuesday.

It further stated that that all Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while the commercial flights remain available.

“Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” it added.

They were also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

