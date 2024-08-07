AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.72%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
DFML 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
DGKC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFBL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 144.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.61%)
HUMNL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.61%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
NBP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.72%)
OGDC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.22%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
PPL 112.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
PRL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
TOMCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.3%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TREET 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.91%)
TRG 53.82 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.54%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,252 Increased By 45.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By 190.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 77,580 Increased By 388.5 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,005 Increased By 102 (0.41%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

JI says will start ‘dharna marches’ from tomorrow

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has announced to organise a series of dharna marches, beginning with a sit-in on August 8, escalating the party’s protest against the government’s handling of economic issues.

Addressing the participants here on Tuesday on the 12th day of sit-in at Liaquat Bagh Chowk as additional supporters from various parts of the country also joined the protest, JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that protest against inflation, high cost of living and Independent Power Producers’ (IPPs) agreements will continue until all the demand were met.

He said that his party will consult with traders for holding nationwide shutter-down strike after August 14, adding that he will release details of the dharna march tomorrow.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasised the need for a reduction in electricity prices and a review of IPP (Independent Power Producers) agreements. He criticised the government for not addressing the issue seriously and highlighted that the capacity payments being made to IPPs are unacceptable to the public. He also called for a forensic audit of all IPPs and suggested that the chairman of WAPDA should be included in the committee.

The ongoing sit-in by Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi, which is now in its 12th day, has prompted the leadership to announce further plans. The party plans to hold protests in Lahore on August 11, in Peshawar on August 12, and a nationwide strike after August 14.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman indicated that they will boycott electricity bills’ payment. He demanded that unnecessary taxes should be removed. He stressed the need for concrete actions rather than just announcements and committees, asserting that their committee can advocate for the 250 million people effectively. The protest will continue, and they aim to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.

He said the protest demonstration is centred on demands related to high electricity bills, excessive taxation, agreements with IPPs, rising petrol and gas prices, and general inflation.

On Tuesday, participants observed the morning Fajr prayer at the protest site, followed by breakfast arranged by the organisers.

The demonstrators appeared energised and continued chanting slogans against the government, expressing their determination to see their demands met. The sit-in organisers maintained cleanliness and smooth traffic flow around the venue, showcasing a well-managed protest environment. However, despite the lengthening of protest, there has been no progress in negotiations with the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs electricity JI Jamaat e Islami electricity bills JI protests IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

JI says will start ‘dharna marches’ from tomorrow

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories