JI says will start ‘dharna marches’ from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has announced to organise a series of dharna marches, beginning with a sit-in on August 8, escalating the party’s protest against the government’s handling of economic issues.

Addressing the participants here on Tuesday on the 12th day of sit-in at Liaquat Bagh Chowk as additional supporters from various parts of the country also joined the protest, JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that protest against inflation, high cost of living and Independent Power Producers’ (IPPs) agreements will continue until all the demand were met.

He said that his party will consult with traders for holding nationwide shutter-down strike after August 14, adding that he will release details of the dharna march tomorrow.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasised the need for a reduction in electricity prices and a review of IPP (Independent Power Producers) agreements. He criticised the government for not addressing the issue seriously and highlighted that the capacity payments being made to IPPs are unacceptable to the public. He also called for a forensic audit of all IPPs and suggested that the chairman of WAPDA should be included in the committee.

The ongoing sit-in by Jamaat-e-Islami in Rawalpindi, which is now in its 12th day, has prompted the leadership to announce further plans. The party plans to hold protests in Lahore on August 11, in Peshawar on August 12, and a nationwide strike after August 14.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman indicated that they will boycott electricity bills’ payment. He demanded that unnecessary taxes should be removed. He stressed the need for concrete actions rather than just announcements and committees, asserting that their committee can advocate for the 250 million people effectively. The protest will continue, and they aim to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.

He said the protest demonstration is centred on demands related to high electricity bills, excessive taxation, agreements with IPPs, rising petrol and gas prices, and general inflation.

On Tuesday, participants observed the morning Fajr prayer at the protest site, followed by breakfast arranged by the organisers.

The demonstrators appeared energised and continued chanting slogans against the government, expressing their determination to see their demands met. The sit-in organisers maintained cleanliness and smooth traffic flow around the venue, showcasing a well-managed protest environment. However, despite the lengthening of protest, there has been no progress in negotiations with the government.

