Pakistan

NA passes bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties

  • PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani moves bill that restricts independent candidates from joining another political party after a constitutionally and legal defined period (of three days)
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 03:07pm

The National Assembly passed on Tuesday the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kayani moved the bill which restricts independent candidates from joining another political party after a constitutionally and legal defined period (of three days).

According to the Clause 2(b) of the bill, “Provided that if a candidate, before seeking allotment of a prescribed symbol, has not filed a declaration before the Returning Officer about his affiliation with a particular political party by submitting party certificate from the political party confirming that he is that party’s candidate, he shall be deemed to be considered as an independent candidate and not a candidate of any political party: Provided further that an independent candidate shall not be considered as the candidate of any political party if at later stage he files a statement duly signed and notarized stating that he contested the general election as a candidate of the political party specified therein.”

Bill prohibiting independent candidates from joining parties tabled in NA

Last week, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs approved the bill with majority.

The passage of the bill comes after the Supreme Court on July 12 declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

The SC also declared the PTI a parliamentary party.

Addressing the NA session today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation is the prerogative of the parliament, adding that the bill is in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that only the SC has the authority to interpret the law and the Constitution.

He termed the bill as contrary to the law and Constitution.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Kiyani said a party that did not submit its list of candidates for reserved seats within the specified period would not be eligible for reserved seats after the elections.

“No one can point out anything in the bill that was practically wrong or in conflict with the Constitution and the law,” he said.

Moreover, four bills were laid before the house today, as per Radio Pakistan.

These included: The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, the National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill, Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill and the Ravi Institute Sahiwal Bill.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

National Assembly Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024

Comments

KU Aug 06, 2024 01:31pm
We are not even a laughing stock anymore, international community gives our example on undemocratic norms. Unethical legislation in country beset with failing economy, the price will be high to repay.
Mumtaz Malik Aug 06, 2024 02:41pm
The question arises in my mind as to why political members change their loyalties. We often see them switching parties and then loudly proclaiming that their former affiliation was very corrupt.
Mumtaz Malik Aug 06, 2024 02:45pm
Why isn't a political member bound to only one party? Why isn't there a restriction on changing parties? It seems they enjoy changing loyalties.
