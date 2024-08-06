AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher; RBA holds rates and rules out near-term cuts

Reuters Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 01:28pm

Australian shares recovered on Tuesday after a brutal sell-off in riskier assets in the previous session, after the central bank held interest rates steady as expected, while reiterating it was not ruling anything in or out to control inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% higher at 7,680.6. The benchmark index had slumped 3.7% on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%. Governor Michele Bullock said the bank’s board had discussed raising rates at the meeting, but decided policy was in the right place for the time being.

She ruled out rate cuts in the near term, saying policy had to remain restrictive to bring stubborn core inflation to heel.

The RBA trails other central banks in cutting interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve is almost certain to cut rates in September, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have already eased policy.

Australia shares slump more than 3% as US recession worries trigger sell-off

“The messaging from the RBA did lean on the hawkish side to a moderate degree, however it wasn’t enough to rattle the markets,” said Tim Waterer, a market analyst at KCM Trade.

“Markets have been in a state of flux this week, so I think there was some relief that we didn’t get an overtly hawkish statement.”

Financials rose 0.9%, with the country’s biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia gaining 2.2%.

Real-estate stocks, which are sensitive to rate shifts, rose 1%.

Consumer staples gained 0.3% and healthcare stocks rose 0.2%.

Energy stocks fell 2%, with sector heavyweight Woodside Energy dropping more than 5% to its lowest since February 2022, after investors questioned the timing and impact of its $2.35 billion acquisition of a clean ammonia project in Texas.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,245.76.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX ASX 200 index

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares end higher; RBA holds rates and rules out near-term cuts

Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem advances to medal round of javelin throw

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved, president’s office says

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

Asad Umar rushed to hospital after health condition deteriorates

Pakistan’s oil & gas companies announce significant hydrocarbon find in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PPL boosts hydrocarbon production at Sui Gas Field with compressor revamp

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law

Read more stories