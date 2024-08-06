‘Steps taken to bring educational sector at par with global standards’

ISLAMABAD: “The government of Pakistan is committed to revolutionising the education sector for which steps are being taken to bring the educational sector at par with international standards.”

This was stated by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani at an event titled, “Beyond the Screen: Expanding the Boundaries of Learning,” organised by InnoXera, here on Monday.

He said that the collaborative efforts of government and private institutions in revolutionising education in the country through technology were the need of the hour.

Through joint efforts the nation can harnessing the power of innovation to create a future-ready generation, bridging the digital divide, and unlocking endless possibilities for our youth.

He said, “This synergy marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a knowledge-based economy, and I am confident that it will have a transformative impact on the educational landscape of Pakistan.”

The summit, one of the biggest in the education and technology sectors, began with a keynote address by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training secretary, underscoring the government's dedication to advancing these critical fields.

The event was informed that in a pioneering move to transform Pakistan’s educational framework, ClasseraInc, in collaboration with PTCL and HP Classeasy technologies, has unveiled an ambitious project called e-Taleem.

Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, this initiative signifies a substantial leap towards embedding technology within education, fostering a future where every learner in Pakistan can avail themselves of top-tier education through groundbreaking digital learning solutions.

Over the course of three years and catering to an impressive 200,000 users, the e-Taleem platform stands out as a symbol of innovation in addressing the dynamic demands of education in Pakistan.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, e-Taleem aims to surpass conventional studying techniques, fostering critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and digital literacy among students.

This strategic collaboration unites key stakeholders from the technology and education sectors to cultivate an environment that nurtures and develops 21st-century skills among students.

E-Taleem platform, powered by Classera, PTCL and HP Classeasy technologies, is evidence of a shared vision for an educational landscape aiming to make a transformative impact on over 200,000 users over the next three years. This collaboration exemplifies the commitment of Classera, PTCL, HP, and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to revolutionise the educational framework in Pakistan.

InnoXera Pakistan 2024 received significant support from prominent sponsors.

Classera led as the main sponsor, with Ufone, PTCL, and Business Solutions as platinum sponsors.

Intel and Microsoft also joined as strategic partners, bringing their technological expertise to the forefront.

Engineer Mohammad Almadani, Founder and CEO of Classera, the main sponsor of the summit, stated that: “InnoXera is more than just a summit; it is a catalyst for educational transformation. Our commitment at Classera is to pioneer the future of smart learning. By bringing together thought leaders and innovators in Pakistan and around the globe, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in education, aligning with Pakistan's vision for eLearning and setting new standards for educational excellence.”

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G said, “PTCL Group is committed to modernizing education and learning to expand growth opportunities for every child in Pakistan. Our partnership with InnoXera Pakistan exemplifies our dedication to advancing educational technology to ensure equitable access to education, which is guaranteed as a fundamental right by the Constitution of Pakistan. We strongly believe in the transformative power of technology to revolutionize learning, which is why we will continue to invest and innovate in this field to enhance its impact.”

Microsoft representative, Jibran Jamshad, Country Principal Officer & Regional Education Lead added, "Microsoft emphasized its commitment to empower learners as Microsoft is dedicated to providing tools and resources to elevate educational experiences. Collaborating with InnoXera allows us to support Pakistan's eLearning vision.

Intel also highlighted its role in advancing educational technology. “At InnoXera Global Summit, Intel's sponsorship of the '2024 Innovative Teacher' awards underscores our commitment to supporting teachers who use technology to create inspiring learning experiences," stated Luigi Pessina, Director of Global Education Programs and Strategy at Intel.

The summit also featured an exhibition where participating partners showcased their latest innovations. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with representatives at various booths, gaining insights into cutting-edge educational technologies in addition to some activities operated by VR and AI technologies.

With such a diverse array of discussions and exhibitions, InnoXera Pakistan 2024 solidified its position as a leading summit at the intersection of education and technology. The event not only highlighted the latest trends and innovations but also fostered a collaborative environment where educators, technologists, and policymakers could converge to shape the future of learning in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024