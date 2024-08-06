PFA discards 800kg meat of dead animals

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s meat safety task force raided an illegal slaughterhouse in the provincial metropolis on Monday and discarded 800 kg of unhygienic meat of sick and dead animals, besides lodging an FIR against the unit owner in the nearest police station.

PFA DG Asim Javaid disclosing details of the raid said that the authority also shut down an illegal slaughterhouse over Punjab Pure Food Regulations violations. He said that sick and dead animals were smuggled in trucks from the adjacent areas of the city.

He said that the police registered a case against the supplier over violation of the Food Act for further investigation to nab the group involved in this heinous crime.

The director general further said that the food business operator also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team and meet the food safety standards. He said that the meat of the diseased animal was to be supplied to different meat shops and cooking centres after being prepared.

Asim Javaid said there is a complete ban on buying and selling the meat of sick animals. He said that the use of unhygienic meat causes health problems for consumer health. He added that PFA will continue its efforts to curb food-related issues and eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab.

He requested that the citizens support the PFA in eliminating adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.

